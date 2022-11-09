Today’s Weather: 11/9/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|30
|56
|25
|Berthoud
|0
|26
|58
|29
|Fort Collins
|5
|28
|56
|29
|Greeley
|1
|28
|57
|26
|Laporte
|7
|35
|56
|29
|Livermore
|5
|30
|54
|29
|Loveland
|5
|30
|57
|29
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|47
|50
|21
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|5
|30
|56
|29
|Wellington
|0
|35
|55
|29
|Windsor
|0
|32
|56
|27
|*As of November 9, 2022 10:00am
