Today’s Weather: 11/9/22

November 9, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 30 56 25
Berthoud 0 26 58 29
Fort Collins 5 28 56 29
Greeley 1 28 57 26
Laporte 7 35 56 29
Livermore 5 30 54 29
Loveland 5 30 57 29
Red Feather Lakes 7 47 50 21
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 5 30 56 29
Wellington 0 35 55 29
Windsor 0 32 56 27
*As of November 9, 2022 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply