Today’s Weather: 2/15/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we can expect light snow in the morning that will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies in the evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 14 21 17 6 Berthoud 0 15 19 8 Fort Collins 14 14 19 10 Greeley 6 16 17 5 Laporte 6 15 19 10 Livermore 13 15 15 8 Loveland 13 15 19 9 Red Feather Lakes 2 16 7 0 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 10 19 10 Wellington 12 14 17 8 Windsor 4 18 19 8 *As of February 15, 2023 10:00am