Today’s Weather: 2/15/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we can expect light snow in the morning that will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 19F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight we’ll see cloudy skies in the evening that will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. N winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|14
|21
|17
|6
|Berthoud
|0
|15
|19
|8
|Fort Collins
|14
|14
|19
|10
|Greeley
|6
|16
|17
|5
|Laporte
|6
|15
|19
|10
|Livermore
|13
|15
|15
|8
|Loveland
|13
|15
|19
|9
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|16
|7
|0
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|10
|19
|10
|Wellington
|12
|14
|17
|8
|Windsor
|4
|18
|19
|8
|*As of February 15, 2023 10:00am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment