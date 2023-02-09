Today’s Weather: 2/9/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see variable cloudiness and windy conditions with a high of 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a low of 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|26
|35
|31
|9
|Berthoud
|0
|32
|34
|11
|Fort Collins
|14
|31
|33
|13
|Greeley
|10
|32
|32
|5
|Laporte
|15
|33
|33
|15
|Livermore
|28
|33
|28
|10
|Loveland
|28
|33
|34
|13
|Red Feather Lakes
|17
|16
|17
|5
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|28
|26
|33
|15
|Wellington
|16
|33
|32
|12
|Windsor
|5
|33
|33
|10
|*As of February 9, 2023 10:00am
