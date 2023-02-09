Today’s Weather: 2/9/23

February 9, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see variable cloudiness and windy conditions with a high of 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a low of 13F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 26 35 31 9
Berthoud 0 32 34 11
Fort Collins 14 31 33 13
Greeley 10 32 32 5
Laporte 15 33 33 15
Livermore 28 33 28 10
Loveland 28 33 34 13
Red Feather Lakes 17 16 17 5
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 28 26 33 15
Wellington 16 33 32 12
Windsor 5 33 33 10
*As of February 9, 2023 10:00am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply