Today’s Weather: 3/21/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|14
|52
|57
|27
|Berthoud
|0
|49
|58
|30
|Fort Collins
|2
|45
|57
|30
|Greeley
|5
|46
|58
|27
|Laporte
|5
|49
|56
|31
|Livermore
|13
|49
|51
|28
|Loveland
|13
|49
|57
|31
|Red Feather Lakes
|17
|29
|35
|24
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|17
|42
|56
|31
|Wellington
|0
|48
|56
|29
|Windsor
|2
|48
|58
|29
|*As of March 21, 2023 10:00am
