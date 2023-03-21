Today’s Weather: 3/21/23

March 21, 2023

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with a high of 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 14 52 57 27
Berthoud 0 49 58 30
Fort Collins 2 45 57 30
Greeley 5 46 58 27
Laporte 5 49 56 31
Livermore 13 49 51 28
Loveland 13 49 57 31
Red Feather Lakes 17 29 35 24
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 17 42 56 31
Wellington 0 48 56 29
Windsor 2 48 58 29
*As of March 21, 2023 10:00am

