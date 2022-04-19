Today’s Weather: 4/19/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|33
|78
|44
|Berthoud
|0
|36
|77
|44
|Fort Collins
|0
|35
|77
|45
|Greeley
|0
|36
|80
|44
|Laporte
|1
|32
|76
|44
|Livermore
|3
|39
|58
|29
|Loveland
|2
|36
|77
|43
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|36
|60
|32
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|39
|63
|36
|Wellington
|0
|32
|76
|43
|Windsor
|2
|36
|78
|45
