Today’s Weather: 5/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|55
|69
|38
|Berthoud
|1
|53
|70
|42
|Fort Collins
|5
|52
|70
|43
|Greeley
|1
|56
|70
|39
|Laporte
|2
|53
|67
|43
|Livermore
|9
|43
|46
|33
|Loveland
|3
|54
|70
|43
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|45
|49
|36
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|55
|52
|39
|Wellington
|0
|53
|67
|41
|Windsor
|0
|55
|71
|40
|*As of May 12, 2022 7:30am
