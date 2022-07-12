Today’s Weather: 7/12/22

July 12, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 91F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll see some clouds in the evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 66 93 56
Berthoud 4 65 82 58
Fort Collins 3 63 91 59
Greeley 0 63 94 57
Laporte 1 65 90 59
Livermore 5 65 87 56
Loveland 6 66 92 60
Red Feather Lakes 0 59 78 54
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 62 90 59
Wellington 0 66 90 56
Windsor 2 64 92 57
*As of July 12, 2022 7:45am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply