Today’s Weather: 7/12/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 91F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tonight we’ll see some clouds in the evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|66
|93
|56
|Berthoud
|4
|65
|82
|58
|Fort Collins
|3
|63
|91
|59
|Greeley
|0
|63
|94
|57
|Laporte
|1
|65
|90
|59
|Livermore
|5
|65
|87
|56
|Loveland
|6
|66
|92
|60
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|59
|78
|54
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|62
|90
|59
|Wellington
|0
|66
|90
|56
|Windsor
|2
|64
|92
|57
|*As of July 12, 2022 7:45am
