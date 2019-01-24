CBRE’s leadership Northern Colorado class of 2019 announced

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2017 revenue) announced that two professionals based in its Fort Collins office have been selected to participate in the Leadership Northern Colorado Class of 2019.

Mistene Nugent and Kit Brown will join 34 other classmates in the pursuit of identifying, defining and addressing key issues facing Northern Colorado as part of a joint initiative by the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County.

“I’m honored to be part of this great group of business leaders as we learn more about the underlying operations of our region and how we can work together to leverage our joint knowledge and experience to have an impact on the community. We live and work in such an amazing place, it only seems natural to give back and contribute to its success,” said Ms. Nugent, a Vice President with CBRE in Fort Collins who specializes in the sale and leasing of office properties across Northern Colorado.

Prior to joining CBRE in 2018, Ms. Nugent co-owned a commercial relocation and furniture business. She brings more than 28 years of experience working with Northern Colorado companies to the Leadership Northern Colorado program, including her time spent running her own business regionally. Ms. Nugent is also a current board member of the Poudre School District Foundation and is a graduate of Colorado State University.

Kit Brown is an Associate with CBRE in Fort Collins, specializing in industrial, office and investment properties. He has been a commercial real estate agent in Northern Colorado for six years and has participated on over $300 million dollars of real estate sales and leases. Mr. Brown is a member of the Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors® (NCCAR) and is also a graduate of Colorado State University.

“Leadership Northern Colorado provides a unique way to view the opportunities and challenges our region faces. I’m looking forward to working with other local professionals to identify solutions to better serve our clients and communities,” said Mr. Brown.

The 2019 Leadership Northern Colorado Class includes a diverse mix of professionals with representatives from education, large and small business, not for profit and government. The initiative is a six-month interactive development program focused on regional issues, regionalism and regional leadership skills. The program is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of Northern Colorado.