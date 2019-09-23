COLORADO’S LOTTO HAS A NEW LOOK & BETTER ODDS

By Kelly Tabor

The Colorado Lottery’s 30 year-old Lotto game will be replaced with the new-and-improved Colorado Lotto+.

All 3,200 of the Lottery’s retailer partners will launch Colorado Lotto+ on September 22. The new game will increase to $2 per ticket, have better odds of winning, and feature more ways to win. The first Colorado Lotto+ drawing is set for Wednesday night, September 25.

Colorado Lotto+ is similar to the classic Lotto game in that players choose six numbers, or let the computer choose a “quick pick”. The game matrix will change from a field of 42 numbers to a field of 40, giving players better odds of winning. Under the new game structure, the odds of winning the jackpot get an upgrade from 1 in 5.2 million to 1 in 3.8 million, and the odds of winning any prize improve from 1 in 35 to 1 in 30.

Each Colorado Lotto+ ticket includes a randomly selected multiplier from 2X, 3X, 4X, or 5X that applies to all non-jackpot prizes, offering a chance at bigger prizes. For $1 more per ticket, players can also win more with the optional “Plus” add-on feature, which enters them into an additional $250,000 jackpot drawing immediately following the Colorado Lotto+ drawing.

Some aspects of the new game will be familiar to players. The starting jackpot begins at $1 million and grows with each drawing, drawing nights will be Wednesdays and Saturdays, and the game will only be sold in Colorado.

Many of the Lottery’s seasoned players have long requested changes to the old but lovable Lotto game, as it had remained unchanged in more than three decades. Since the Lotto game launched in January 1989, there have been 438 Lotto millionaires made in Colorado. Learn more about Colorado Lotto+ HERE.

With every ticket sold, Colorado Lottery players help keep Colorado beautiful. Proceeds from retail sales of our games – Scratch, Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto, Lucky for Life, Cash 5, and Pick 3 – enhance, protect, and improve parks, trails, open space, and all 41 state parks in Colorado. Since 1983, the Lottery has returned more than $3.4 billion to outdoor projects in Colorado through Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund, and Colorado Parks & Wildlife. For more information, visit coloradolottery.com.