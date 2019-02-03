The Patriots take on the rams in the biggest day in sports, Superbowl 2019, live from Atlanta, GA on February, 3.

WalletHub compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team based on 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of NFL and college football teams to average ticket prices. Fort Collins ranks No. 221 overall and No. 59 among midsize cities for the best and worst cities for football fans.

Football Fandom in Fort Collins (1=Best, 122=Avg.):

152 nd – Performance Level of College Football (FBS & FCS) Team(s)

185 th – Min. Season Ticket Price for College Football Game

144 th – College Football Stadium Capacity

135th – College Football Fan Engagement

No matter where Fort Collins ranks, people make big sacrifices for the annual event. “1 in 2: People would sacrifice their vacation days for one year to watch their team win the Super Bowl. More than 1 in 3 would give up their annual bonus,” according to the report.

Super Bowl LIII By The Numbers

$5,145: The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls.



$5.24 Million: The average cost for a 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LIII (up 96% since 2008).



1.38 Billion: Chicken wings will be eaten during the Super Bowl weekend, plus at least 14,500 tons of chips, 8 million pounds of guacamole and 10 million pounds of ribs.

Celebrate the big day in whatever way that is suitable. Enjoy the win, or avoid it altogether.

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-football-fans/9691/