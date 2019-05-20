Fort Collins Students Perform With Wé McDonald of The Voice

Students from Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School performed Wednesday night with nationally known performer Wé McDonald, best known for her appearance on the NBC show The Voice.

They selected the students for the performance by anti-bullying group No Bully, which hosted a national singing contest for students across the country. Kinard Middle School Choirs, under the direction of Scott Wheeler, won for their performance of “I Have A Voice.” The song emphasizes the fact that each individual student has a voice they can use to stand up for what’s right.

Approximately 250 Kinard Middle School Students performed in the winning contest video.

No Bully is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating bullying and cyberbullying worldwide. It was started by a collaborative team of educators, psychologists and lawyers committed to building a kinder and more compassionate world through ending the crisis of bullying, harassment and violence in schools and online.