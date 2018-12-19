Fort Collins Utilities Honors Housing Catalyst for Energy Efficient Construction

Fort Collins Utilities recognized Housing Catalyst for the energy-efficient construction of the Village on Redwood, a 72 apartment and townhouse-style community in north Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On Dec. 18, Fort Collins Utilities recognized Housing Catalyst for the energy-efficient construction of the Village on Redwood, a 72 apartment and townhouse-style community in north Fort Collins. Housing Catalyst is the largest affordable housing provider in Fort Collins, serving more than 2,100 families.

A plaque was presented on behalf of Utilities’ Integrated Design Assistance Program (IDAP), which offers financial incentives and no-cost technical support for energy-efficient design in commercial new construction and major renovation projects.

The Village on Redwood is compliant with ENERGY STAR® New Homes and exceeds most sustainability standards, including water conserving features, native landscaping, site lighting that minimizes light pollution, and durable materials ranging from hard surface flooring to LED lighting. Energy efficiency is optimized with tankless water heaters, ceiling fans, high-efficiency air conditioners, low-flow plumbing fixtures and programmable thermostats.

The Housing Catalyst team participated in IDAP by setting energy reduction goals in early design, conducting an energy design workshop and computer modeling a variety of design options.

Since its launch in 1996, IDAP has reimbursed participants nearly $1.3 million in rebates, while reducing average annual energy costs by an estimated $46,000 per project.

“IDAP provides a framework to support design decisions related to energy efficiency,” said Gary Schroeder, a senior energy services engineer with Utilities. “Buildings that complete the program have lower operations and maintenance costs, improved indoor environmental quality and occupant comfort. The Village on Redwood design and construction teams used IDAP principles and processes to meet the energy performance target.”

Funds are still available for local building owners and design teams who wish to participate. For more information, visit fcgov.com/idapcall 970-221-6395, email utilities@fcgov.com or V/TDD 711.

 

