Grant to Help Local Entrepreneurs

The Larimer Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will receive a $20,000 grant from the Fort Collins-based Blue Ocean Foundation. The funding will support the SBDC’s work with local small business owners , allowing the center to help more businesses in Larimer County. This is the largest non- governmental grant the center has received to date.

The Larimer SBDC stimulates the local economy with its business training resources, such as free one-on-one consulting and a wide variety of business classes. “The number of clients we’re assisting has almost doubled in the last five years, so this award from BOF enables us help more entrepreneurs,” said Director Mike OConnell.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The foundation—which is the philanthropic arm of Blue Ocean Enterprises—supports Larimer and Weld County organizations that produce healthy economic impact and entrepreneurialism via its “Give to Grow” mission. The companies and organizations that Blue Ocean invests in share common traits—including an entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and innovation.

“Starting and operating a business is challenging, and we’re happy to support organizations like the SBDC that can help local small businesses succeed,” said the Blue Ocean Foundation’s Founder Nancy Richardson.

As a local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Nancy Richardson is committed to the communities in which she lives and works. “This grant demonstrates the strength of Nancy’s commitment to supporting the local economy in Larimer County,” added OConnell. “These funds will make a real impact for the SBDC’s clients.”

The Larimer SBDC has been hosted and sponsored by FRCC for 32 years.