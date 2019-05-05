Happy Cinco De Mayo Northern Colorado!

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.
Festivals and celebrations are happening throughout Colorado this weekend.
The 2nd day of the Northern Colorado Cinco De Mayo festival will be in Old Town Fort Collins starting at 11 on today (Sunday). Enjoy a lineup of great musicians, celebration performances, things for the kids to do, food, vendors and much more.
Here are the details:
SUNDAY MAY 5th 2019
NORTHERN COLORADO
CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVAL
Old Town Square, Fort Collins
“DIA DE LA FAMILIA”
11am – 7pm
