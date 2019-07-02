July 4th Cornhole Tournament

On July 4th, check-in for the tournament at 1:30P at the upper field behind the Loveland High School. Play begins at 2:00P.

Parking is available on 29th St. or in paid parking at Loveland High School. Uber, Lyft and taxi drop-offs available in designated drop-off/pickup area.

Cash prizes for 1st and 2nd place! First place wins $200, second place wins $100.

Sign up your team in advance online at cityofloveland.org/webtrac – class #377901-99

$30 entry fee per team

Date: 07/04/2019 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: North Lake Park

2750 N. Taft Avenue

Loveland, Colorado 80538