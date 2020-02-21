Larimer County Sheriff Denies Special Event Permit for Arise Music Festival Near Buckeye

On February 4, the Arise Music Festival submitted an application to Larimer County for a special event permit to hold a festival this summer just off of County Road 80 (Northeast of Park Reservoir near Buckeye).

On the application, the organizer estimated 15,000 participants between July 30 and August 3rd.

Food and Alcohol would be served.

Most of the application was approved by various agencies throughout the county, however, a few have either not reviewed the application or need further information.

The description from the application:

The festival will again feature a diverse line-up of musicians, yogis, artists, and visual performances, alongside workshops, seminars, films, and guest speakers. There will be one main stage with a smaller “tweener” stage and two additional performance areas situated on the approximate two hundred acre festival site. The event will also include a solutions village, visionary art installations, theme camps, local craft and food vendors, a kids’ village, yoga tent and a community organization plaza. Most attendees camp for the duration of the event.

Neighbors in the area have contacted North Forty News with concerns about noise, fire, traffic and agency response.

The Larimer County Sheriff has “denied” the application citing concerns about the distance, road design, strain on emergency services, distance for first responders, and the flow of traffic on the roads.

The next steps for the festival are unclear. North Forty News has requested a comment from Arise.

To view the Special Event Permit Detail: https://apps.larimer.org/specialevent/application_detail.cfm?id=5720