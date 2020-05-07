Nocosafetysupply.com Provides a Local Business Resource Exchange for PPE and Safety Supplies  

Fort Collins Area Chamber

There is now a local resource to bridge northern Colorado businesses with much-needed PPE, safety, and cleaning supplies. It’s an accessible way to source, and provide items in order to help reopen and operate safely.

NoCoSafetySupply.com connects suppliers and those businesses in need in response to the increased demand for these types of supplies from the COVID-19 impacts.

The site was created in collaboration with Nick Armstrong of WTF Marketing, the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Fort Collins. It will be linked to the existing resource at NoCoRecovers.com.

Users of the site can find a supplier, add a request for a specific need, or add themselves as a supplier for products or supplies.

“This tool provides a hyper-local resource that allows businesses even at the smallest level to find and share those critical supplies needed in the marketplace,” said Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many businesses have pivoted to sell these supplies and we hope this site can help be a conduit to get the word out while increasing consumer confidence.”

Visit NoCoSafetySupply.com to find the supplies you need in northern Colorado to keep employees and workplaces safe.

Northern Colorado businesses can find more helpful resources like this at NoCoRecovers.com.