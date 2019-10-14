Now Accepting Women’s Leadership Awards!

This annual award will be presented to a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership qualities in her professional work and/or services to others.

Past recipients of the award include; Sharon Fain – Rocky Mountain Power, Lori Schoene – ANB Bank, Ann Redman – HOPE, Linda Weppner – Century 21 Bell Real Estate, Leigh Anne Grant Manlove – District Attorney, Renee Ashworth – Express Employment Professionals and many others. 2019 is a unique year to celebrate women too with its celebration of the 150th year of Women Suffrage. The State of Wyoming is the Equality State for its pioneering legislation 150 years ago allowing women to both vote and hold elected office. In celebration of this monumental anniversary, Wyoming Native and Woman leader, Senator Tara Nethercott, will be speaking at the Women’s Leadership Award Luncheon presented by State Farm Insurance – Suzanne Cork

Do you know someone who measures up? Submit a nomination on their behalf today! The deadline to submit a nomination is by Thursday, October 31st, 2019. Information to nominate is available at www.CheyenneChamber.org

Finalists will be invited to the Women’s Leadership Award Luncheon on Friday, December 6th, where the winner will be announced. Special thank you to the Presenting Sponsor – State Farm Insurance – Suzanne Cork, Gold Sponsor – iHeartMedia, Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, Townsquare Media.