Off the Hook Arts Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Save Academy Programs

Off the Hook Arts is known for its two annual festivals, SummerFest and WinterFest, which bring some of the best musicians and thinkers in the world to Northern Colorado. These festivals not only cultivate public appreciation for the performing arts, but they also perform another, even more, important function: they help fund an array of youth-oriented education programs in Fort Collins.

Off the Hook Arts, like many businesses and nonprofits, has been hit hard by the pandemic. They have been forced to cancel SummerFest this year and have lost access to other resources they have relied on in the past. As a result, the music education programs they hope to provide to low-income students this fall are at risk.

That is why they are asking for your help to get our Academy Programs up and running in the Fall. To put it simply, they need financial support to help them keep their Music Education Programs open and serving their students.

Help them make sure that the arts continue to thrive in Fort Collins. Help them continue to provide an outstanding level of programming at free or no-cost to the students. Help them continue to inspire students by making sure they: work with the highest quality teachers in the area; interact with nationally touring musicians that perform in our festivals, and attend stellar musical performances through their live festival events and concerts.

No amount is too small. Please consider continuing your support of OtHA or start a new trend and let them know that you believe the arts are an important, vital part of the fabric of our community.

Donate today: http://northfortynews.com/OFTHA