Old Town Fort Collins La Luz Mexican Grill – Statement

On behalf of Old Town Fort Collins La Luz Mexican Grill, we send our apologies to the people and their families who were recently impacted by food-borne illness as well as our loyal customers. We are working tirelessly with the Larimer County Health Department to pinpoint the cause of these illnesses and ensure no one else is affected. As of today, the Larimer County Health Department has not determined the source of this outbreak.

La Luz is in full cooperation with the Larimer County Health Department as we are currently taking various measures to ensure ongoing food safety, such as a staffwide ServSafe Food Handler program, voluntary employee Salmonella testing and a complete, floor-to-ceiling sanitation process. We will continue to go above and beyond to ensure the safety of our guests.

La Luz is honored to have the support of our staff and the community of Fort Collins during this devastating time. We are looking forward to opening our doors and being able to serve you once again with the same level of service that has made us an Old Town institution for more than 20 years. Once again, we would like to apologize for letting our loyal customers down and hope to see you all as soon as we reopen.

Thank you for supporting us the last 20 years and we look forward to continuing that support for years to come.

Peter