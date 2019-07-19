Poudre School District Receives Regional Emmy(R) Award Nominations

The Poudre School District has been nominated for 2 Regional Emmy(R) Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Heartland Chapter. The videos were originally broadcast on Fort Collins Comcast channel 10 and placed on Poudre School District’s YouTube Channel.

“Our content over the last few years has taken a step forward in Production and we felt it was something that could be recognized for its excellence in the Regional Emmy(R) Awards,” said Matthew Gohl, Video Production Manager, Poudre School District.

Gohl, along with Video Production Specialist, Philip Primo produced the videos.

The nominations for Photographer Video Essay and Short Form Non-Fiction Video Essay will be announced at the Heartland Chapter Regional Black-Tie Gala in Denver on July 20. Panels of nation-wide judges reviewed their work and agreed it was worthy of recognition. If the same panels agree, Regional Emmy(R) Awards will be issued to Gohl and Primo tomorrow night.

View the Videos

Grads at a Glance: Connor Walsh

Student Experience: Casey Kraft