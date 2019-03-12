Poudre Schools and Colorado State University in Fort Collins Shut Down While a Winter Storm Warning is Issued

Tuesday, March 13, 2019 – According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard is expected to develop over portions of Northeast Colorado Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Heavy snow and very strong winds will develop over most of Northeast Colorado Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. 6 to 8 inches of snow is expected.

Poudre School District and Colorado State University announced closures Wednesday.

The Poudre District released the following in an email to parents and staff:

All athletics, programs, before and after school activities, as well as BASE Camp, will be canceled. Students who attend classes at Front Range Community College or Colorado State University should check with the college directly to determine if classes are being held tomorrow. If you have questions about activities or athletics, please contact your school directly. All March 12 evening events are still happening as scheduled, unless you hear otherwise from your school principal.

CSU released the Following announcement on social media:

CSU is closing and canceling all classes and events in Larimer County on Wednesday, March 13, in preparation for the current weather forecast of a significant, approaching storm. Classes and events for the remainder of this evening (Tuesday, March 12) will be held as scheduled. This decision also is based on information from other agencies, including the city and county. CSU employees with emergency duties should coordinate with their supervisors or directors to determine their work status. Emergency employees include, but are not limited to, CSU Police, Facilities Management, Housing, Environmental Health Services, the Veterinary Teaching Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories.

Closures came Tuesday afternoon and into the night, while the Fort Collins area had dry roads and no measureable precipitation.