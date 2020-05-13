Wellington Comes Together to Raise $20,000 for Local Businesses

Kallie Cooper, Executive Director

Wellington CO Main Streets Program

A local fundraising campaign aims to help Wellington businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Serve 6.8, in partnership with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Department and several Wellington organizations, are looking to raise $20,000 to support local businesses.

SERVE 6.8 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Northern Colorado dedicated to building up the local church to meet needs in their community. The organization, as well as the Larimer County Sheriff’s department, has already pledged $5,000 each to the community.

Local Wellington churches, the Town of Wellington, the Wellington CO Main Street Program, and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce have come together to start a fundraising campaign to help raise a matching $10,000 and are urging the community to support merchants hit hardest by the pandemic.

“Aside from the public health impact, this outbreak has many business owners concerned about the impact and hardship on their business. In times like this, we need to step up as a community and do all we can to help our local businesses. Please consider donating to this great fund. Every dollar counts,” said Jon Slutsky, Chair of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders of these organizations are also asking residents to spread the word of the fundraising effort on social media. All proceeds will go to aid small businesses such as salons, restaurants, and stores in Wellington.

The Sheriff’s Department Wellington Squad and the Wellington Fire Protection District are also getting in on the effort by holding a friendly competition with the Berthoud Squad and Berthoud Fire Department to see who can raise more money for their community.

As an added bonus, every contribution made to the fundraiser will enter the donor into a drawing to win a hand-crafted American flag generously donated from American Grains in Wellington.

Donations can be made online at wellington.serve68.org/give/ and select “CCSN Business Relief Fund.”

The local organizations have identified and nominated businesses in the community that have been deeply affected financially by this pandemic. If businesses would like to be considered as a potential nominee, they can fill out the grant survey online at https://form.jotform.com/wellmainst/serve68

Additional information about this fundraiser can also be found online at www.wellingtonmainstreet.org/covid-19