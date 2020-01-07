Windermere Real Estate Announces 2020 Real Estate Market Forecast Event in Fort Collins

“We plan to take our clients’ most-pressing questions head-on during our Forecast presentation,” said Eric Thompson, Windermere Colorado President. “People wonder if we are in another real estate bubble, they want to know if prices will keep going up, they aren’t sure when interest rates will go back up and they need to know what the future holds for our market. We will give our audience great clarity on all of these questions and show them the research that goes into our answers so they can feel confident about their real estate decisions.”

Windermere boasts more than 300 offices across the Western U.S., with six Colorado locations spanning across the front range. Most notably, Windermere Colorado is revered as one of the only real estate agencies to staff its own dedicated economist. For more information on Windermere Real Estate, visit www.windermere.com.