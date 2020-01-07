Windermere Real Estate Announces 2020 Real Estate Market Forecast Event in Fort Collins

January 7, 2020 Blaine Howerton Business & Education 0
By Jana Beasley
Old Town Media, Inc.
(970) 568-5250
Windermere Real Estate is inviting current and prospect Northern Colorado residents to attend its upcoming Market Forecast events for exclusive insight to navigating the Colorado real estate terrain. Windermere will hold the event in Fort Collins on January 16, 2020.
Each interactive event will feature an informative, engaging presentation full of valuable takeaways. Key speakers include Windermere Colorado President, Eric Thompson, and Windermere’s world-renowned Chief Economist, Matthew Gardner, who is responsible for analyzing and interpreting economic data and its impact on the real estate market on both a local and national level.
“We plan to take our clients’ most-pressing questions head-on during our Forecast presentation,” said Eric Thompson, Windermere Colorado President. “People wonder if we are in another real estate bubble, they want to know if prices will keep going up, they aren’t sure when interest rates will go back up and they need to know what the future holds for our market.  We will give our audience great clarity on all of these questions and show them the research that goes into our answers so they can feel confident about their real estate decisions.”

Windermere boasts more than 300 offices across the Western U.S., with six Colorado locations spanning across the front range. Most notably, Windermere Colorado is revered as one of the only real estate agencies to staff its own dedicated economist. For more information on Windermere Real Estate, visit www.windermere.com.

Event Location and Details:
Fort Collins, Colorado
Date: January 16, 2020
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Fort Collins Marriot, 350 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525

