North Forty News acquires Scene Magazine of Fort Collins

North Forty News has acquired Fort Collins based Scene Magazine. The new agreement will place all Scene Magazine operations under North Forty News ownership effective immediately.

Scene magazine will hit the streets as usual on February 1 with the same content counted on by readership for years. North Forty News will remain a strong and growing community news organization.

“This acquisition by North Forty News brings together two unique community oriented locally owned publications,” said North Forty News Publisher and Owner Blaine Howerton. “Both publications have been been serving Northern Colorado for close to 30 years. I see a very bright future for two very special locally owned publications,” said Howerton.

“Mr. Howerton is a consummate Journalist and professional,” said Michael Mockler previous Publisher of Scene Magazine. “I am grateful to have found such a talented person to carry on the legacy of Scene magazine for the community,” said Mockler.

Scene Magazine and North Forty News will remain as separate publications, sharing certain distribution points and corporate resources. North Forty News will be operating both publications as separate businesses.

In the coming months, Scene Magazine will be expanding its digital offering along with content and format improvements to its print version.

ABOUT NORTH FORTY NEWS (http://northfortynews.com):

North Forty News was started in 1993 in LaPorte. The community newspaper served Northern Larimer County with rural news until its ownership change in 2017, when it announced coverage for all of Northern Colorado. Now, based in Fort Collins, North Forty News is experiencing unprecedented growth. In the past six months circulation and content has quadrupled, staff has tripled, and readership has increased by approximately 150%.

ABOUT SCENE (http://scenenoco.com):

Since its founding 30 years ago, Scene Magazine has become the premiere entertainment & lifestyle publication in northern colorado. It is the #1 source for music, arts and entertainment news in the region. Editorially, Scene supports those who are creative, enlightened and adventurous with thought-provoking, inspiring stories. Scene is well known as a local community sponsor and supporter of music, arts, culture and more. Readers along the Front Range pick up Scene to check the fully comprehensive music and arts event listings.