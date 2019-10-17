10/17 Update: Elk Fire in Larimer County Near Red Feather Lakes

A wildfire has prompted Mandatory Evacuations in the Red Feather Lakes area. It has been reported the fire started from a prescribed burn.

As of midnight on 10/17, the fire was reported as 10% contained and 175 acres. By morning the Larimer County Sheriff reported the fire to be at 475 acres with 40% containment (including 172 acres in the prescribed burn project).

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

A shelter has been set up by the Red Cross and the Larimer County Sheriff at the Livermore Community Church, 284 W CR 74E.

ALL GLACIER VIEW GATES FROM 7 THROUGH 13 are under MANDATORY EVACUATION. Gates 1 through 6 are under voluntary evacuation.

Information is available by phone at 970-498-5500.

UPDATES are below and will be posted here as they become available.

———-

10/16 at 7:30pm

The 125 homes without power have all been evacuated and will likely remain without power through the night as firefighters continue to manage the fire in the area.

We are responding to the wildfire in Glacier View Meadows. Outages will occur in areas in coordination with the firefighting efforts. Currently 125 members are without power in the Gate 12 area.

———-

10/17 at 8:44am

Larimer County Sheriff

Better mapping puts the size of the Elk Fire at 622 acres and 40% containment. This includes the 472 acres burned in the prescribed project, and 150 acres of wildfire. There was little change in the fire overnight. Mandatory evacuations are still in place for Glacier View Gates 7 through 13, and voluntary evacuations for Gates 1 through 6 that are south of CR 74E. There has been one shed damaged. Estimated 50 homes are threatened, with no additional reports of damage or injuries. This morning there are 80 firefighters on the ground with 60 more ordered and on the way. Air operations have resumed, and the heavy tanker and SEAT will be flying along with the lead aircraft guiding their drops. There are no major roads closed. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

———-

10/17 at 11:00am

LETA: No growth on fire to report.Containment at 50%.Helicopter enroute to perform bucket drops. nixle.us/BD7BN

———-

See North Forty News’ previous post about the fire for more information:

https://northfortynews.com/breaking-mandatory-evacuations-ordered-for-larimer-county-fire-in-red-feather-lakes-area/