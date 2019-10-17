10/17 Update: Elk Fire in Larimer County Near Red Feather Lakes

A wildfire has prompted Mandatory Evacuations in the Red Feather Lakes area. It has been reported the fire started from a prescribed burn.
As of midnight on 10/17, the fire was reported as 10% contained and 175 acres. By morning the Larimer County Sheriff reported the fire to be at 475 acres with 40% containment (including 172 acres in the prescribed burn project).
A shelter has been set up by the Red Cross and the Larimer County Sheriff at the Livermore Community Church, 284 W CR 74E.
ALL GLACIER VIEW GATES FROM 7 THROUGH 13 are under MANDATORY EVACUATION. Gates 1 through 6 are under voluntary evacuation.
UPDATES are below and will be posted here as they become available.
10/16 at 7:30pm
The 125 homes without power have all been evacuated and will likely remain without power through the night as firefighters continue to manage the fire in the area.
We are responding to the wildfire in Glacier View Meadows. Outages will occur in areas in coordination with the firefighting efforts. Currently 125 members are without power in the Gate 12 area.
10/17 at 8:44am
Larimer County Sheriff
10/17 at 11:00am
LETA: No growth on fire to report.Containment at 50%.Helicopter enroute to perform bucket drops. nixle.us/BD7BN
