BREAKING: Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Red Feather Lakes Area

The Larimer County Sheriff’s office reports (via twitter) the Elk Fire is burning near Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County. It has been reported that it is a result of an earlier prescribed burn in the area.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants in the area due to immediate and imminent danger.

WILDFIRE INFORMATION LCSO Emergency Services, deputies, and other agency partners are responding to a wildfire near Ben Delatour Scout Ranch, in the area of Elkhorn House Rd and Deep Cut Rd. Air resources ordered. Follow us @LarimerSheriff on Twitter for updates. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) October 16, 2019

From LETA 911:

LCSO – Wildfire Madatory Evacuations ordered

This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. wildfire in the area of Deep Cut Road and Elkhorn House Road in Glacier View. Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants in the area due to immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area.An evacuation center is being set up at the Livermore Community Center on County Road 74E. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.

——

At 6:43pm:

The Larimer County Sheriff reports the Elk Fire is 10% contained at 175 acres.

The fire is burning South of County Road 74e, North of Elkhorn Creek, and West of Rim Road.

According to the report on Twitter, 70+ firefighters are en route along with 10 more engines.

Air teams were working the fire until dark.

At this time, 50 homes are threatened. 1 shed has been lost.

The evacuation center is at Livermore Community Center.

—–

At 8pm:

The Larimer County Sheriff has issued a voluntary evacuation for Glacier View gates 1, 3, 5 and 6.

The Mandatory Evacuation is in place for Glacier View gates 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13.

The Red Cross is on the way to set up an overnight shelter for evacuees at the Livermore Community Center at 2044 W County Road 74e.

Information is available by phone at 970-498-5500.

——

