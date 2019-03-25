1000 free pizza’s until April 5

PizzaRev inspires its guests to Eat Well. Live Full. Be Revolutionary. Between March 22 and April 5, 2019, PizzaRev locations in Fort Collins and Lafayette will give a free pizza to the first 1,000 guests who have downloaded the PizzaRev mobile app. The PizzaRev app is available in the App Store for free download.

“Local diners love our pizza, and we’re doing this giveaway as both a ‘thank you’ for their continued loyalty and so we can introduce them to our mobile app, which brings great rewards to our fans!” said owner Mark Venditto.

All guests have to do is show the app on their phones at the register for a free pizza (crust upgrades and taxes cost extra). The following PizzaRev locations are participating in the giveaway: 520 W. South Boulder Rd., Lafayette

649 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins

