1000 free pizza’s until April 5

PizzaRev inspires its guests to Eat Well. Live Full. Be Revolutionary. Between March 22 and April 5, 2019, PizzaRev locations in Fort Collins and Lafayette will give a free pizza to the first 1,000 guests who have downloaded the PizzaRev mobile app. The PizzaRev app is available in the App Store for free download.
“Local diners love our pizza, and we’re doing this giveaway as both a ‘thank you’ for their continued loyalty and so we can introduce them to our mobile app, which brings great rewards to our fans!” said owner Mark Venditto.
All guests have to do is show the app on their phones at the register for a free pizza (crust upgrades and taxes cost extra).
The following PizzaRev locations are participating in the giveaway:
520 W. South Boulder Rd., Lafayette
649 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins
“Our mobile app is amazing–it offers special deals, rewards and more. I’m excited for our fans in Lafayette and Fort Collins to discover it through this giveaway,” said local franchisee Mark Venditto. “And, who doesn’t love free pizza?”
PizzaRev offers a fully customized dining experience that empowers guests to craft a personal pizza, including any of the 30+ toppings, for one price. The restaurant also serves custom entrée salads and its famous Oreo dessert pizza.Unique to PizzaRev, and what enables the restaurant’s unprecedented speed of service, is the custom-built, 900-degree stone-bed oven. Guests watch the dancing flames in the background as they fire their pizzas to a perfect, Roman-style crispiness in less than three minutes.
Founded in Los Angeles in 2012, PizzaRev is the Craft Your Own™ fast-casual pizza concept that reinvented the way America eats its favorite food. It empowers guests to fully customize a personal-sized 11” pizza for one price. Homemade dough options, flavorful sauces, all-natural cheeses, and over 30 artisanal toppings, everything is on display at PizzaRev and crafted right before your eyes. They then fire the pizzas in a 900-degree, stone-bed oven which produces a crispy Roman-style pizza in just three minutes.
In 2017, Cleveland Avenue, LLC, a Chicago-based accelerator that strategically invests in innovative, consumer-focused restaurant, food and beverage concepts, became a strategic partner and majority investor in PizzaRev.
PizzaRev is franchising and operating 42 locations across Mexico and nine states: CA, CO, NV, TN, SD, NY, LA, TX, VA. Visit www.PizzaRev.com for the latest company news and location information. You can also find PizzaRev on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Fast-Casual Restaurant Hosts National Dog Day Pet Drive to Benefit Local Animal Shelters Lindsey Harrison What: In celebration of National Dog Day, Urban Bricks Fort Collins is hosting a pet drive to benefit local animal […]
Kelly Barrett, Account Coordinator SAN ANTONIO – (May 22, 2018) – Urban Bricks Pizza, a fast-casual restaurant franchise serving next generation, quick Artisan pizza, salad and paninis with unlimited toppings, announced plans to introduce the fun, millennial-driven brand […]
Grand Opening Week includes a“Pay What You Want Fundraiser” on Thursday, January 18, for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Larimer County FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Jan. 4, 2018) – On Saturday, January 20, local restaurateur Mark Venditto will celebrate the grand opening of […]
Be the first to comment