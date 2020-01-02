A Year in Review for the Wellington Main Streets Program

Written by Kallie Cooper,kallie@wellingtonmainstreet.org

Wellington CO Main Streets Program

Remnants of the holiday season still cling to the buildings and street lamps in downtown Wellington, but the new year has begun. Walking down Cleveland Avenue, it’s easy to see the impact the Main Streets Program has had on the growing town in the last twelve months. Colorful murals, lighted flower planters, and packed restaurants are simple reminders of how much the program has achieved.

Over 2,000 attendees flocked to downtown Wellington this past spring and summer to celebrate old and new events like the 0.5K Fun Run and the Wellington Brewfest, fundraising more than $11,000 toward downtown improvement projects. Main Streets sought to honor a piece of Wellington’s history by bringing back the Well-O-Rama Music Festival, hosting live bands and introducing slipper kicking to a whole new generation. The hashtag #FrontPorchFriday is plastered all over the program’s social media pages, highlighting local businesses and volunteers that are helping create a vibrant and thriving downtown and reaching over 1,500 followers.

Sponsorships for downtown events and projects exceeded $27,000 in 2019. Local businesses and community members funded beautification projects such as new street-side banners, the addition of 12 new flower planters along Cleveland Ave and 6th Street and the creation of two beautiful, new murals. The “Historic Train Depot” mural by Daphne Potter and “Reclaimed by Nature” by Joe Hamman is now permanent displays of the continuous support by our local community.

The Main Streets Program would not be a success without the backing of the Town of Wellington, the Colorado Main Street Program, and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. Over $26,500 was leveraged through DOLA and the Colorado Main Street Program to fund ongoing training, a $5,000 mini-grant, Board of Directors retreat, Community Builders workshop, and a Market Leakage Analysis, all of which help build a stronger program for our community. In addition to the support of these organizations, the Main Street program tracked more than 1,390 volunteer hours toward downtown events and projects. The investment of time and energy by the community is truly extraordinary.

As the new year and new projects begin, it’s important to look back and say “thank you” to all of those who have had a part in what the Wellington Main Streets Program has accomplished so far. The next chapter of the Main Streets Program is just beginning!

If you are interested in learning more about the Main Streets Program or how you can be a part of what is happening in downtown Wellington, email info@wellingtonmainstreet.org or call (970) 568-4985. Also, be sure to follow @WellingtonMainStreet on social media to stay in the know about future events and projects in downtown Wellington.

Pictured: 2019 Wellington CO Main Streets Year In Review Infographic