BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Announces 14 Candidates for 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

11 businesses and three nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2020 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 22nd year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation.

Organizations were nominated by peers, colleagues and customers during the spring and summer of 2019. Interested nominees then completed a short candidate questionnaire to gather background information on the business and their commitment to ethics. Nominees who submitted questionnaires were then vetted by the BBB staff to determine eligibility for the Torch Award for Ethics.

Eligible organizations were then reviewed by an independent selection committee which evaluated the candidate questionnaires and selected this year’s class of Torch Award for Ethics candidates. Selected organizations were then offered the opportunity to move on to the next, more rigorous phase of the competition.

Those that accepted will spend the rest of the fall working with a member of the first class of BBB Ethics Scholars interns from Colorado State University, the University of Northern Colorado, and the University of Wyoming to prepare the award application based on BBB’s TRUST! Principles:

Transformation at the Top

Reinforce and Build

Unite the Team

Steer Performance

Treasure People

!Enthusiastically Reinvest

Award winners will be selected in December by an independent panel of judges comprised of BBB board members, past Torch Award winners, and community leaders. Winning organizations will receive their award at the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics celebration, a luncheon event set for Thursday, April 23 from 11am to 1pm at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, CO.