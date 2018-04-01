Candidate Profile Commissioner District 1: Sean Dougherty

Candidate name: Sean Dougherty

Contact email: SeanForLarimerCounty@gmail.com

Municipality candidate is running in: Larimer County

List the office candidate is running for: Larimer County Commissioner, District 1

List candidate’s campaign website: http://www. SeanForLarimerCounty.com

List additional information: Hello Larimer County! My name is Sean Dougherty, and I’m running to continue as your Larimer County Commissioner for District 1. While this district represents the northern third of Larimer County, the entire county votes on each Commissioner Race, and I know that each Commissioner works for the whole County, not just their respective District.

Why am I the most qualified candidate to be a Larimer County Commissioner? Experience, Involvement, and Leadership.

For over 8 years, I worked directly with our current County Commissioners while serving on the Larimer County Planning Commission. We have passed the following Master Plans for the future of Larimer County – Transportation, Facilities, The Ranch, Parks and Recreation, and Reservoir Plans – and are working hard on Citizen Input for our full Comprehensive Master Plan, with a goal of completion by Summer, 2019. I have heard and made recommendations to the Commissioners on contentious land use cases while on the Planning Commission, and have helped ease code regulations on Larimer County Citizens. Our recommendations and decisions have positively affected thousands of our residents. This experience has allowed me a seamless, although unexpected, transition into the role of County Commissioner in September, when my friend Lew Gaiter passed away.

I believe that it’s everyone’s civic duty to give back to the community in ways that each person finds meaningful. I’m proud to have been involved for years in many different local charitable organizations, including Realities for Children, Coats & Boots, Disabled Resource Services, Neighbor 2 Neighbor, and Boy Scout Troop 87, as an Assistant Scoutmaster. Now I’m able to give back on a larger level to the community I love.

Nearly 18 years ago, I started, and built, my own small business in real estate, with employees, income, and expenses, and have helped hundreds of local families achieve their Real Estate goals. I have a combined 14 years in leadership roles at both the local and the state REALTOR Associations. I know how to bring diverse groups of people together to achieve common goals. These leadership traits are key to helping me lead Larimer County towards further success in the future.

I am the only candidate in the race with any relevant experience working with the Larimer County Board of Commissioners. I have the Experience, the Knowledge, and the Leadership Skills to be successful as your Larimer County Commissioner, and I’d love to earn your vote. Please write me any time at SeanForLarimerCounty@gmail.com . Thank you.