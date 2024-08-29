Best Guitar Solos of All Time: Our Top Picks

We grew up listening to the all-time greats of the music industry. There is one thing that we can say for sure, a killer solo lasts a lifetime in our hearts.

Be it a short solo like Jimi Hendrix’s Fire with a black guitar or a lengthy one from Bohemian Rhapsody, a solo adds character and emotion to lyrics and overall competition. Apart from conveying a message through lyrics, a guitarist can speak volumes of emotions through a guitar solo.

If you are looking to learn a guitar solo yourself, there are so many to choose from. Different artists have different choices of the best solos to ever exist. So today let’s jot down all the best guitar solos of all time in our opinion. All of these were handpicked to show how they changed the landscape of the music industry.

A Quick Look At The Top Guitar Solos And The Artists

Song Band Guitar Player Stairway to Heaven Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page Comfortably Numb Pink Floyd David Gilmour Eruption Van Halen Eddie Van Halen All Along the Watchtower The Jimi Hendrix Experience Jimi Hendrix Hotel California Eagles Don Felder and Joe Walsh Free Bird Lynyrd Skynyrd Allen Collins and Gary Rossington November Rain Guns N’ Roses Slash While My Guitar Gently Weeps The Beatles Eric Clapton Texas Flood Stevie Ray Vaughan Bohemian Rhapsody Queen Brian May

The Criteria For Iconic Guitar Solos

Technical Proficiency: What sets a good solo from a legendary one is how complex it is. The complexity upholds the level of skill you need to have to recreate the solo. You need to be technically proficient to master most of these as they define speed and precision. From an iconic solo, you can differentiate a good guitarist from an absolute legend.

Emotional Resonance: Solos are a way for the guitarist to speak about the emotions deep within. Aside from the lyrics, a solo can convey a message in such a way that you get goosebumps. Mere words cannot express the emotions a complex solo may have.

Cultural Impact: A guitar solo can have a long-lasting influence on defining a generation of music. It does not have to just be another song you listen to. It can potentially become the song of a whole generation. Many songs still influence new artists and their guitar-playing style.

Popularity and Recognition : Many songs are even awarded best solo awards to recognize their effect on culture. If not at the time of release, some artists were even awarded posthumously.

Top 10 Guitar Solos of All Time

1. Stairway to Heaven | Led Zeppelin | Jimmy Page

The first solo on our list is Jimmy Page’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Think of this song as one for the Hall of Fame in the rock genre. Not only is the solo technically superior for its time, but it also holds up the emotional aspect of the lyrics.

You can hear the clean tone from his 1959 Fender Telecaster through and through creating a delight for the ears.

The solo is detailed even after starting with a straightforward line. This simple start transforms into a complex series of quick licks. Page manipulates the pentatonic scale to write a solo that is designed with character.

There is a dramatic rise and fall throughout the solo with memorable bends. The final cut of the song was recorded in three takes. It takes you through a journey through track changes and melody contours.

Check out the tabs here.

2. Comfortably Numb | Pink Floyd | David Gilmour

Another iconic guitar solo is David Gilmour’s “Comfortably Numb.” Not only is this song a legend in Pink Floyd’s discography but one for the history of the rock genre. It is a mix of emotion, depth, and class packed into one package.

The song mainly has two solos that capture the theme of desolation and disconnect.

The first solo consists of a series of phrasings, like arpeggios and sliding transitions. It upholds the feelings of surreal detachment. You can hear Gilmour using vibrato to make the solo sound more expressive.

The outro solo, in contrast, contrasts sharply with the first as it mixes in a blues rock pattern. The execution is a result of multiple takes that keep the guitar the main character.

The solos in “Comfortably Numb” are the definition of emotional expressiveness combined with legendary technique. Gilmour used a HiWatt DR103 amp paired with a Big Muff pedal and Yamaha rotary speakers. These helped the solo sound as good as it does.

It set a new standard for guitar tone and sustain. For those leaning towards progressive and fusion rock styles, this song is a must-learn.

Check out the tabs here.

3. Eruption | Van Halen | Eddie Van Halen

“Eruption” by Van Halen is a showcase of Eddie Van Halen’s out-of-this-world guitar techniques. This is a pure instrumental track that has everything from rapid legato, fluid hammer-ons, and pull-offs blended with pinched harmonics and dynamic whammy-bar dives.

You can hear Van Halen’s two-hand tapping technique that introduced rock musicians to a new dimension of playing an electric guitar.

Surprisingly, Eddie Van Halen claims that this solo was not perfect. However, “Eruption” is regarded as a masterclass in guitar technique. The mix of major and minor pentatonic scales with chromatic notes demonstrates the professional understanding he has of the guitar.

Eruption has influenced many rock and metal guitarists to try out new things from the late 1970s onwards.

Check out the tabs here.

4. All Along the Watchtower | The Jimi Hendrix Experience | Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix’s interpretation of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower” is a monumental display of how to take one legendary song and make it even better with a signature.

The man was a musical god and the solo says it all. You can hear pure Hendrix improvisation in the minor pentatonic scale married with rhythm and lead guitar.

The solo starts at around the 2:20 mark. It starts with an octave run that escalates into a blend of melodic phrases and rhythmic scratches on muted strings. All of this was done utilizing a bridge-position single-coil pickup.

You can also hear a Vox wah pedal, delay, and compression that creates a sound that is uniquely Hendrix. This song is just one of the many songs that define the Jimi Hendrix Experience. He could transform a song in such a way that it seems like a completely new one.

Check out the tabs here.

5. Hotel California | Eagles | Don Felder and Joe Walsh

The iconic guitar solo in “Hotel California” was performed by Don Felder and Joe Walsh. The solo starts around the 4:20 mark in the original track. This solo is unique as you can hear guitars speak to each other as if they were in audible dialogue. The climax of the solo comes in at 5:39. This is where the dialogue turns into one to deliver harmonized licks that uphold the haunting narrative of the song.

This song is another one from the Hall of Fame rock hits. The solo had set a high standard for harmonization but has also inspired many to start playing the guitar.

The track with its guitars and lyrics tells a story through an ambitious rock ballad.

Check out the tabs here.

6. Free Bird | Lynyrd Skynyrd | Allen Collins and Gary Rossington

If there was a song that had one of the longest solos then Free Bird would be a clear winner. The guitar solo is mainly performed by Allen Collins. It is famous for being almost 4 minutes long stretching across 143 bars.

When this song was written, it was designed to give the vocalist a break during performances.

It is a blend of blues-rock scales and a lot of improvisation making it a notable song in the Southern rock genre.

You get to hear dual guitar work that highlights the creativity of Lynyrd Skynyrd. And why they are legends in the industry.

Check out the tabs here.

7. November Rain | Guns N’ Roses | Slash

In “November Rain,” Slash’s guitar solos amplify the song’s emotional depth. You hear raw emotions throughout the song but the solos strengthen the theme of pain and longing.

The buildup leads to a dramatic orchestral climax. This solo is not only a part of the song, but it is a combination of the feelings portrayed overall.

Slash is one such artist that has created an image that many young guitarists wanted to mimic. The song blends aggressive rock with wide vibratos, sustain, and bends.

It is a defining characteristic of the band Guns N’ Roses. His technique shows both precision and emotional depth that helped shape the modern rock genre.

Check out the tabs here.

8. While My Guitar Gently Weeps | The Beatles | Eric Clapton

This is another cover of a song originally recorded by The Beatles. Bringing in Clapton to play alongside the other bandmates was a strategic move by Geroge Harrison. As a result, what we got is a fresh sound to the standard sound of the band. Clapton was able to portray the song’s emotional depth through his solo. To add to it, Clapton helped bridge gaps between the original four during a trying time for the band.

Eric Clapton’s guitar solo in “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” enhances in different ways. Clapton had used Harrison’s 1957 “Lucy” Gibson Les Paul with a Fender Deluxe amp to record this. As a result, we got a solo that is more than just a complement to the main melody. It is a highlighting part by itself. You can hear bends, release notes, and vibrato through the track. Along with deepening the emotions, the guitar work showcases Clapton’s ability to convey emotions through his instrument.

Check out the tabs here.

9. Texas Flood | Stevie Ray Vaughan

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s performance in “Texas Flood” is a display of his command over blues. The solo in “Texas Flood” showcases command over the guitar that has string bends, rapid-fire vibrato, and precise, lightning-fast runs

“Texas Flood” played a big role in the blues revival of the 1980s. This is when you could see a shift in tastes towards electronic music.

Synthesizers were the sound of the 1980s. Amongst this emerged Vaughan’s raw display of classic blues that recaptured the genre’s gritty roots. He single-handedly reintroduced blues to a new generation on a broader rock spectrum.

Check out the tabs here.

10. Bohemian Rhapsody | Queen | Brian May

If there’s one song that has everything from emotion to rock bits and hints of opera, Bohemian Rhapsody is at the top of the list. Originally, this song was not supposed to be the title track of the album. In just nine bars, Brian May delivers a solo that aged well. The solo is a combination of bursts and fluid phrases. You get to hear pre-bends and vibrato, which captures the emotional aspect of lyrics well.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was a song that the generation was not ready for. It was unconventional from anything else from that time. Along with the lyrics and other instruments, Brian May managed to blend ballad sections into the operatic segments with ease. This is a song and the solo is one for the history books.

Check out the tabs here.

A Few Honorable Mentions

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” – Guns N’ Roses (Slash) : Another great song from Slash, is loved for its solos. It has a catchy riff that opens the song and a solo that follows.

“Purple Rain” – Prince: The guitar solo in “Purple Rain” is a masterclass on how to express emotions through the guitar.

“Johnny B. Goode” – Chuck Berry : This is another song from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that is pure energy. Its opening riff is so iconic that it was even used in the movie “Back To The Future”.

“Cliffs of Dover” – Eric Johnson: This is an instrumental track that is complex with fast-paced guitar work.

“Sultans of Swing” – Dire Straits : Another enigma in the rock and roll world, Mark Knopfler’s distinctive fingerstyle guitar work is still unmatched. The song Sultans of Swing has a jazzy vibe that will forever remain evergreen.

Analysis of Trends in Guitar Solos

Evolution Over Time

Here is how guitar solos evolved.

Era Characteristics Early 20th Century Rooted in blues and jazz. They focused on emotional expression through simple melodies. Mid-20th Century Rock and roll with louder, more distorted sounds through an electric guitar. Late 20th Century Heavy metal and progressive rock brought complexity blended with fast-paced shredding. Contemporary Guitar solos integrated into various styles including funk and modern pop

Impact of Technology

Advancing technology also plays a big role in how the guitar solos changed over time.

Technology Impact on Guitar Solos Electric Guitar These revolutionized music in the early 20th century. Guitarists could now explore new sounds and sustain. Effects Pedals Wah-wah, distortion, and delay pedals helped create unique sounds. Digital Modeling Advancements eventually promoted precision and experimentation

Genre-Specific Solo Techniques

Genre Guitar Solo Techniques Jazz Complex chord progressions and improvisations played over a clean tone. Rock High distortion, powerful riffs, and fast-paced Metal Fast shredding, palm muting, pinch harmonics, and dive bombs. Blues Flowy string bends and vibrato on the blues scale. The solos sound more conversational. Country Chicken picking bends, and pedal steel-like sounds to bring out twangy solos.

The Influence of Guitar Solos on Future Generations

Guitar solos of the past continue to inspire new guitarists to look back at what was done decades ago. From the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and many more, you get to learn how they used the instrument to create magic.

Many contemporary artists like Mateus Asato are known to have a Hendrix style of play but integrated into a contemporary scenario. When infused with new genres like funk and soul, you get to hear a fusion of that art in itself.

Many modern artists also cover reinterpretations of classics with a modern take. John Mayer is one such artist who regularly covers songs by Hendrix and Clapton in his concerts and sometimes albums too. His rendition of Crossroads by Clapton and I Don’t Need No Doctor’ but Hendrix is an audible treat.

Similarly, artists like Marty Freidman are known to create songs that have influences on Japanese music. You can hear an oriental sound when covering songs from legends which is truly unique and one of a kind.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Makes a Guitar Solo Great?

A great solo has to be able to convey the emotions that the lyrics speak of. It needs to be able to extend the narrative through major and minor notes.

Why Are Guitar Solos Important in Music?

Guitar solos are the perfect way to show off your skills. Other than that is a way to express the emotion of the song in general. It can serve as an extension of the narrative. Often a solo is the highlighting part of a song making it a signature moment.

Can a Guitar Solo Make or Break a Song?

A fantastic solo can elevate a song up the ranks. However, a poor solo for an overall great song can ruin the whole flow.

Who Is Considered the Best Guitar Soloist of All Time?

Jimi Hendrix is known as one of the best and most versatile soloists of all time. He is loved for his out-of-this-world technique that has had a big impact on rock music. Other names like Eric Clapton, Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, and newer artists like John Mayer are also considered great soloists.

How Can I Learn to Play Famous Guitar Solos?

You can check out videos and tabs from online sites to learn famous guitar solos. Other than that you can also get many books and guides that break down the art of solos. In this day and age, you can use the Internet to do almost anything.

Are You Ready to Try Out These Solos?

Learning guitar solos can be difficult depending on how complex the literature is. You have to have a good understanding of fret notes and the pentatonic scale to understand tabs. As long as you have enough dexterity on your fretting hand and knowledge, mastering solos should not be a problem.