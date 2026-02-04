Black History Month STEM Family Event at Foothills Mall

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free, hands-on activities introduce kids to science, creativity, and college pathways

Families are invited to celebrate Black History Month with a free, interactive event at Foothills Mall that blends hands-on learning, creativity, and community connection. Black History Month: A World of Difference runs Saturday, February 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering kids of all ages the chance to explore science and engineering through guided activities.

The event features step-by-step STEM crafts and demonstrations led by student organizations from Colorado State University, giving families a behind-the-scenes look at what students study and build in college. Participating groups include STEM4Kids, Tau Beta Pi, Biomedical Engineering Society, Institute for the Built Environment with three-dimensional printing, Ram Racing, Electrical and Computer Engineering Outreach, and the National Society of Black Engineers.

Designed to spark curiosity and teamwork, the activities highlight how STEM education connects to real-world problem-solving while offering a meaningful way to recognize Black History Month. Admission is free, and advance registration via Eventbrite is encouraged.

Event details:

Where: Foothills Mall, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Cost: Free (registration encouraged)

