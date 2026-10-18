Cheyenne Old West Museum Plans Inaugural Black Hat Gala November 6

Fundraising evening will honor the Lummis family while supporting Western heritage preservation, education, and new museum experiences.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Western heritage, community generosity, and a formal evening will come together November 6 as the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum hosts its first Black Hat Gala at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center.

The inaugural fundraiser will support museum operations, historical exhibits, and educational programs while helping establish a new learning space featuring immersive experiences designed to connect visitors with the history of the American West.

For Northern Colorado residents who regularly travel to Cheyenne for cultural events and Frontier Days traditions, the gala offers an opportunity to support a regional institution dedicated to preserving Western history.

“The Black Hat Gala is an opportunity for our community to invest in the future of the Museum and ensure that Western history and traditions remain accessible to future generations,” said Josie Molloy, the museum’s executive director.

Lummis Family to receive Western Heritage Award

The evening will feature the presentation of the inaugural Raymond C. Kinter Western Heritage Award to the Lummis family.

The award recognizes individuals and organizations whose contributions reflect a commitment to preserving and promoting Western heritage.

The Lummis family has maintained a longstanding relationship with the museum. Enid Lummis was among its founding members, and the family’s connections to agriculture, education, regional history, and Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped sustain the traditions the institution celebrates.

An Evening of Dining, Auctions, and Western Tradition

The black-tie event will feature fine dining, a signature dessert, live and silent auctions, and a Whiskey Pull fundraiser.

Organizers hope the gala will establish an annual tradition that connects museum supporters, businesses, and residents while generating financial support for exhibits and educational opportunities.

Funds raised will also help develop a new education room, where interactive learning experiences will introduce visitors of all ages to the people, stories, and traditions that shaped the West.

Tickets and Event Information

The Black Hat Gala takes place Friday, November 6, 2026, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center in Cheyenne.

Ticket options include:

Table sponsorship: $2,500

Museum member ticket: $175

General admission ticket: $200

Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting the museum can purchase tickets or explore sponsorship opportunities at oldwestmuseum.org/blackhatgala.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum preserves Western history, art, and culture through its collections, exhibits, and educational programming.