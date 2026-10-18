Prescribed Burns Could Begin Near Red Feather Lakes and Rustic This Weekend

Roosevelt National Forest officials are monitoring conditions for planned burns in Larimer County as Northern Colorado enters its fall prescribed fire season.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Prescribed fire operations could begin as early as this weekend in parts of Larimer County as Roosevelt National Forest fire managers prepare seasonal projects to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health.

The U.S. Forest Service is monitoring weather and local conditions to identify safe opportunities for burning near Red Feather Lakes and Rustic. Officials have not announced specific ignition dates, and operations will move forward only when conditions are favorable.

The planned work follows a successful 2025 prescribed fire season, when the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests treated more than 1,200 acres near Red Feather Lakes, helping restore fire’s natural role in the landscape.

Two Prescribed Burn Projects Under Consideration

Forest managers have identified two potential projects for the current season:

Magic Feather Prescribed Burn: Located south of County Road 74E, also known as Red Feather Lakes Road, in Larimer County.

Salt Cabin Prescribed Burn: Located southeast of Rustic and south of the Cache la Poudre River.

Both projects aim to reduce accumulated vegetation and other combustible materials that can contribute to wildfire spread and intensity.

Prescribed fire includes two primary methods. Broadcast burning involves intentionally applying fire across a designated area under carefully monitored conditions. Pile burning focuses on burning collected branches, brush, and other woody debris.

These treatments help reduce hazardous fuels while supporting forest ecosystems that evolved with periodic fire.

Building Healthier, More Resilient Forests

Prescribed burning is an important part of wildfire mitigation efforts across Northern Colorado, particularly in areas where forested landscapes surround communities and infrastructure.

Removing smaller vegetation and accumulated fuels can reduce future wildfire intensity, giving firefighters more opportunities to protect homes, roads, and other infrastructure.

The practice also benefits fire-adapted species such as ponderosa pine, which historically thrived in forests where periodic, lower-intensity fires helped maintain healthier conditions.

Bridgette Windell, communications and engagement manager for the Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative, said the upcoming operations are part of the region’s renewed prescribed fire season.

In information shared with North Forty News, Windell highlighted last year’s treatment of more than 1,200 acres near Red Feather Lakes as an example of ongoing efforts to restore fire’s natural cycle.

The Northern Colorado Fireshed Collaborative supports coordinated forest health and wildfire resilience efforts across the region.

Smoke May Be Visible During Operations

Residents and travelers near Red Feather Lakes, Rustic, and surrounding mountain communities may notice smoke when prescribed burning begins.

Smoke can also travel beyond the immediate project areas depending on wind direction and atmospheric conditions.

The Forest Service has emphasized that ignition decisions depend on suitable weather and local conditions. Planned burns may be postponed if those requirements are not met.

Officials will provide updates before and during prescribed fire activities through Forest Service communication channels, including social media and InciWeb.

Additional information about forest management and prescribed fire programs is available through the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests website.

For Northern Colorado communities facing ongoing wildfire concerns, prescribed burning remains one of the tools forest managers use to reduce hazardous fuels before an uncontrolled wildfire occurs.