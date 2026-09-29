Colorado 150 Art Honors Mountains, Dearfield

New installations at Eldora and Jackson Lake celebrate state history

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado’s 150th anniversary celebration is adding new public art installations highlighting the state’s mountain culture and the history of Dearfield, Colorado’s largest Black homesteading community.

Gov. Jared Polis unveiled “Tracks Through Time,” a mural by artist Jessica Moon Bernstein-Schiano at Eldora Mountain near Nederland, and visited another Colorado 150 artwork by Joseph Graves Jr. at Jackson Lake State Park.

Gov. Jared Polis and artist Jessica Moon Bernstein-Schiano stand in front of “Tracks Through Time,” a Colorado 150 mural at Eldora Mountain celebrating the state’s skiing history, mountain communities and outdoor culture. (Photo courtesy Office of Gov. Jared Polis)

The installations are part of a statewide public art initiative marking Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood.

Colorado Mountain History at Eldora

Bernstein-Schiano’s “Tracks Through Time” stretches across two connected walls at Eldora and explores the changing relationship between Coloradans and the Rocky Mountain landscape.

The work draws on Colorado’s skiing history and outdoor recreation culture. Rather than presenting a chronological history, the mural uses simplified forms, bold shapes and movement to evoke climbing, descending and traveling through mountain terrain.

“Colorado is home to amazing and talented artists across our state,” Polis said. He described the mural as a work that captures Colorado’s outdoor culture and mountain communities.

Eldora Mountain Resort General Manager Andrew Gast said the mural reflects the resort’s connection to community, culture and outdoor recreation.

“My hope is that ‘Tracks Through Time’ celebrates where we have been and reminds us how fortunate we are to have this place and to care for it and whatever comes next,” Bernstein-Schiano said.

Dearfield Remembered at Jackson Lake

At Jackson Lake State Park, Graves’ artwork focuses on the history of Dearfield, the Black agricultural community established in Weld County in 1910.

Dearfield was founded as a community where African American families could pursue land ownership, economic opportunity and greater self-determination. The settlement later declined amid drought and economic challenges, but its history remains an important part of Colorado’s story.

“Dearfield’s story is one of courage, and this painting makes sure Coloradans never forget it,” Polis said.

Jackson Lake State Park Manager Matt Schuler said the park is honored to recognize Dearfield as part of Colorado’s history.

Graves said the community’s founders created a place for themselves rather than waiting for others to make one.

“Black history is Colorado history, and I’m proud to help put that story back on the landscape,” Graves said.

Fort Collins Among Statewide Installations

Other Colorado 150/250 public artworks have already been installed around the state, including one in Northern Colorado.

At Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center in Fort Collins, artist Corinne Trujillo created “Viva La Historia,” a three-panel mural honoring Chicane and Latine educational history in Colorado. The work features Miguel Maestas, Jovita Vallecillo Lobato and Mary Ontiveros.

Additional installations include the “Granby Rail Station Mural Project” by Thomas Elias Lockhart III in Granby; Yazz Atmore’s “Godfather of Jazz,” honoring Colorado musician George Morrison Sr. in Golden; and “Circles of Access,” a large outdoor sculpture by Access Gallery at Concrete Coyote Park in Colorado Springs.

Plaques accompanying the artworks feature Marissa Forbes’ poem “Around the State in 150 Years.”

Polis issued an executive order in 2024 directing state agencies to use existing resources where possible to commemorate Colorado’s 150th anniversary. The statewide art installations are among the Governor’s Office initiatives associated with the anniversary.

Source: This story is based on information provided by the Office of Gov. Jared Polis. North Forty News independently checked available state sources while preparing this story.