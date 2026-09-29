E-Scooter Rider Seriously Injured in Greeley Crash

Police Say Rider Failed to Yield at 12th Avenue and 16th Street

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY — A 25-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after the electric scooter she was riding collided with a car at a Greeley intersection Friday afternoon.

Greeley Police officers responded to the intersection of 12th Avenue and 16th Street at about 2 p.m. Sept. 25.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the woman was riding an e-scooter southbound on 12th Avenue when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic while crossing 16th Street. A westbound Subaru sedan driven by a 21-year-old woman struck the rider.

The e-scooter rider sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said. The Subaru driver was not injured.

Investigators initially determined that the e-scooter rider was at fault. No charges had been filed against her as of Sept. 29, although police said charges could be pending as the investigation continues. The Subaru driver is not facing charges.

Greeley Police used the crash to remind e-scooter riders to follow traffic signals and right-of-way rules, check carefully before entering intersections, wear properly fitted helmets, and avoid distractions such as phones, headphones, and earbuds. Police also recommend using lights or reflectors and wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase visibility.

People who witnessed the collision and need support can contact Greeley Police Victim Advocates at [email protected].

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Skylar VonFeldt at [email protected].

The investigation remains ongoing.

Attribution: Information for this report was provided by the Greeley Police Department in a Sept. 29 news release, case #26G013659.