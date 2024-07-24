Comedy Festival Returns to Loveland

Dan Bublitz Jr of Dan Bublitz Comedy, Jeff Albright of LoCo Comedy, and Russ Bondi have announced the return of the Laugh Out Loveland Comedy Festival taking place in downtown Loveland August 1-4, 2024.

This second-year comedy festival will bring over 25 comedians from across the country to perform at various venues in downtown Loveland for a four-day event that will feature six stand-up comedy showcases, each headlined by nationally touring comedians, a “Best of Fest” showcase, two themed shows, and an open mic. Venues include Loveland Aleworks, Verboten Brewing, Sky Bear Brewing, Black and Blues Music and Brews, Meidkrieger, Tom Davis Saloon, Axe to Grind, and Slice n’ Roll.

“The response and the support we received in our first year was overwhelming,” Dan Bublitz Jr said of last year’s fest. He continued, “We were unsure how this new comedy festival would be received, but every show sold out, and we had to turn people away. That was a good problem to have in our first year, and we hope we have that same problem this year.”

Headliners for the inaugural festival include Adam Cayton-Hollan (Those Who Can’t), Georgia Comstock (Comedy Works Regular), Eeland Stribling (Comedy Works New Faces Winner), Hannah Jones (Netflix is a Joke Radio), ShaNae Ross (High Plains Comedy Festival), Zach Reinert (800 Pound Gorilla media), and Rosalie (High Plains Comedy Festival). The festival will also feature some of Colorado’s finest up-and-coming comedians, along with comedians from across the country.

The event schedule, tickets, and more information about the festival can be found at www.laughoutloveland.com. Options include individual tickets for $15 (plus fees) and 4-Day All Access Passes for $100 (plus fees).