Country Star Chris Young Heads to Greeley for November Concert

The chart-topping country singer is scheduled to perform at the Union Colony Civic Center on November 4.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Country music fans across Northern Colorado can see one of Nashville’s established voices when Chris Young performs at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley on Wednesday, November 4.

Young has built a career around a rich baritone voice, traditional country influences, and songs about relationships, heartbreak, and everyday life. His catalog includes familiar hits such as “Gettin’ You Home,” “Tomorrow,” “I’m Comin’ Over,” and “Famous Friends,” a collaboration with Kane Brown.

Since winning the television competition Nashville Star in 2006, Young has become a prominent country recording artist, earning multiple chart-topping singles and industry recognition.

His appearance in Greeley gives Northern Colorado audiences a chance to see a nationally recognized country performer without traveling to Denver or another major entertainment market.

The Union Colony Civic Center, located in downtown Greeley, has long served as a regional destination for concerts, theater, and touring productions. Its indoor performance setting offers a different experience from the large outdoor amphitheaters and arenas where country artists frequently appear.

For longtime fans, the evening offers an opportunity to hear songs that have helped define Young’s career. For newer listeners, it is a chance to discover the vocal style and storytelling that have made him a recognizable figure in contemporary country music.

Event Details

What: Chris Young in Concert

When: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Where: Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley

Concert details and ticket information are available through the North Forty News Community Calendar.