Darian Poe Returns To Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

National touring Americana artist plays free Odell Brewing Co. show May 27.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — National touring Americana and country artist Darian Poe will perform a free live show at Odell Brewing Co on Wednesday, May 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Community Message

Originally from Southern Illinois, Poe has built a growing audience through national touring and a blend of Americana, folk, and country influences. According to her official biography, she has performed in more than 20 states and released three albums during her touring career.

Her Fort Collins stop is part of an active touring schedule in Colorado that includes multiple performances across Northern Colorado this spring and summer. Poe recently earned a Midwest Talent Award for Album of the Year for her 2026 release “Before These Strings,” according to her website.

The performance at Odell Brewing Co. gives Northern Colorado residents a chance to experience a nationally touring independent artist in an intimate local setting while enjoying one of Fort Collins’ most established gathering spaces for live music and community events.

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Admission is free.

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