Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Crash Outside Walrus Ice Cream

An 88-year-old Cheyenne man faces seven criminal counts following the August 29 crash during Fort Collins’ Tour de Fat celebration that killed one pedestrian and injured several others.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Nearly seven weeks after a pickup truck drove onto a crowded downtown Fort Collins sidewalk outside Walrus Ice Cream during the annual Tour de Fat celebration, police have completed their investigation and announced criminal charges against the driver.

Van Lemaster, 88, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on October 16 on one count of vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

The August 29 crash killed Joshua Robert Douglass, 33, of Denver, and injured several others. Investigators determined that impairment was not a factor.

The collision occurred as crowds gathered downtown for Tour de Fat, leaving a community shaken and prompting a memorial outside the popular ice cream shop.

Truck Struck Pedestrians on Downtown Sidewalk

The crash occurred shortly before noon on August 29, when police received multiple reports of a Chevrolet pickup truck driving onto a sidewalk and striking pedestrians near West Mountain Avenue.

According to the initial police investigation, the pickup initially reversed out of a parking space and struck another vehicle. It then drove forward onto the sidewalk, hit pedestrians, collided with a tree, and stopped near a business on the south side of the street.

Officers working a nearby special event responded alongside patrol units and emergency personnel. Numerous bystanders were in the area when the collision occurred.

Police transported six people, including the pickup driver, to area hospitals. One pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police previously stated that investigators did not believe the pedestrians had been intentionally targeted.

Police Chief Acknowledges Community Impact

Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda described the collision as a tragedy that continues to affect victims, families and the wider community.

“This was an incredibly tragic crash that affected many in our community. Our entire agency will continue to be there for all who were impacted and support them as this case progresses through the criminal justice system,” Swoboda said.

He also praised responding officers and investigators for their work throughout the case.

The department said its officers and Victim Services Unit have continued assisting those affected by the collision.

The criminal case now moves forward following the district attorney’s review. All charges are allegations, and Lemaster is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.