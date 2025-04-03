Fort Collins’ Own no fauna to Headline Aggie Theatre May 9

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Emerging Alt-Rock Band Celebrates “Seasons” EP Series with Special Live Performance

Fort Collins alt-rock band no fauna will take center stage at the Aggie Theatre on Friday, May 9, 2025, headlining an electrifying night of music featuring supporting acts Rosebay, Ash Redhorse, and The Midnight Suns. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show kicking off at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

Since their formation in 2023, no fauna has become a standout name in Northern Colorado’s underground alt-rock scene. The band—made up of Trip (vocals/guitar), Sam (drums), Brian (guitar), and Zip (bass)—channels raw emotion, energetic rhythms, and introspective lyricism into what they call “plant rock,” a unique blend of 90s alternative, post-hardcore, and emo influences.

Drawing inspiration from legendary acts like Modest Mouse, Slint, Title Fight, and Modern Baseball, no fauna has cultivated a loyal following with powerful live performances at venues like Surfside 7, Globe Hall, and garages across the Front Range.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The band’s journey began with Trip and Sam’s early musical partnership back in 2015. Reuniting eight years later through the Music District, they brought on Brian and Zip to help build a sound rooted in shared emotion and musical experimentation.

no fauna’s ambitious Seasons EP project explores the evolving landscape of human experience through four seasonal releases:

Spring – featuring the fan-favorite track “mary”

– featuring the fan-favorite track “mary” Summer – a bright, pop-punk burst of energy

– a bright, pop-punk burst of energy Fall – an ode to Midwest emo and introspection

– an ode to Midwest emo and introspection Winter – a chaotic, contemplative finale that signals both an ending and a beginning

This show marks a major milestone in the band’s creative cycle, inviting fans to join in a live celebration of transformation, growth, and renewal.

Location: Aggie Theatre – 204 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Doors: 7 p.m. | Showtime: 8 p.m.

For more information on no fauna and their upcoming releases, follow the band on Instagram or stream their music on your favorite platform.

Stay up to date with more upcoming shows, local band features, and Fort Collins event coverage at northfortynews.com.