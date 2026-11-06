Great Lake Swimmers Bring Indie Folk to Fort Collins

Canadian indie-folk band takes the stage at the Aggie Theatre for a Sunday night performance in Old Town.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins music fans can enjoy an evening of indie folk when Great Lake Swimmers perform at the Aggie Theatre on Sunday, November 8.

Known for their atmospheric sound, reflective songwriting, and acoustic arrangements, the Canadian band has built a following among listeners who appreciate music that blends folk traditions with contemporary indie influences.

The performance brings the group’s distinctive musical approach to one of Fort Collins’ established live music venues. Located in the heart of Old Town, the Aggie Theatre regularly welcomes touring musicians and regional performers.

For Northern Colorado audiences looking for a Sunday evening concert, Great Lake Swimmers offer an alternative to louder rock performances, emphasizing melody, storytelling, and carefully crafted songs.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Sunday, November 8, 2026 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Location: Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins

Find additional event information through the North Forty News community calendar.

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