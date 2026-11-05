Credit Union of Colorado Employees Volunteer More Than 700 Hours During Annual Here to Help Day

Fort Collins-area team members support KidsPak as more than 180 volunteers give back to nonprofit organizations across Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Credit Union of Colorado employees recently joined friends and family members for the organization’s annual Here to Help Day, volunteering at 15 nonprofit organizations across the state, including KidsPak in Northern Colorado.

More than 180 employees participated in this year’s initiative, contributing over 700 volunteer hours. The credit union also provided nearly $13,616.50 in cash and in-kind donations to support the organizations involved.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is an important part of who we are at Credit Union of Colorado,” said Phil Smith, the credit union’s president and CEO. “Our team members are committed to making a difference throughout the year. Here to Help Day brings that commitment to life on an even larger scale.”

In the Fort Collins area, employees volunteered with KidsPak, a nonprofit focused on addressing childhood hunger. The statewide effort also supported organizations such as Food Bank of the Rockies, Denver Urban Gardens, Kids Aid, The Urban Farm, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County.

The volunteer activities reflected the credit union’s emphasis on financial equity, education, and environmental stewardship, with participating organizations located throughout Colorado, from Fort Collins to Pueblo.

“During Here to Help Day, Credit Union of Colorado team members in the Fort Collins area proudly donated their time and efforts to KidsPak,” Smith said. “We look forward to Here to Help Day every year and the opportunity to serve and make a difference in our communities.”

Credit Union of Colorado has served communities for 90 years and operates 19 full-service locations statewide, serving more than 165,000 members. Its charitable foundation, established in 2012, focuses on expanding educational opportunities through scholarships and community support.

The annual volunteer event is one way the organization connects its employees with nonprofits serving Colorado communities.