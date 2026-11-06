Fort Collins Veterans Day Breakfast Honors Those Who Served

Community celebration at the Fort Collins Senior Center features breakfast, patriotic music, and a presentation of the colors on November 11.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado residents are invited to gather for a morning of food, music, and gratitude as Fort Collins celebrates Veterans Day with a community breakfast honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The Veterans Day Breakfast will take place Wednesday, November 11, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive.

Presented by the Fort Collins Golden K Kiwanis Club and the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department, the annual gathering gives veterans, families, and community members a chance to come together in recognition of military service.

The morning’s patriotic program begins with the posting of the colors at 8 a.m., followed by military service songs celebrating the branches of the Armed Forces.

The event provides a welcoming setting for the community to express appreciation for the sacrifices and contributions of those who have served.

Event Details

What: Veterans Day Breakfast

When: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 7–10 a.m.

Where: Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive, Fort Collins

Patriotic program: Posting of the colors at 8 a.m., followed by service songs

Presented by: Fort Collins Golden K Kiwanis Club and City of Fort Collins Recreation Department

For additional information, visit the City of Fort Collins event page.