Loveland Blood Drive Supports Local Patients

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Philo Club event at Grace Community Church helps replenish Northern Colorado blood supplies ahead of summer demand

Northern Colorado residents will have an opportunity to help local hospitals and emergency care providers during a community blood drive scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, in Loveland.

Community Message

The Philo Club of Loveland is sponsoring the blood drive in partnership with the Garth Englund Blood Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grace Community Church.

Organizers say community blood donations remain critical for supporting surgeries, emergency care, cancer treatments, and ongoing medical needs across Northern Colorado. Summer months can also bring increased demand, while donations often slow during vacation season.

Appointments are encouraged for donors planning to participate. Residents can schedule a time by contacting Florence Doksansky at 401-524-0772 or by email at [email protected].

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The event is free and open to eligible donors throughout the region.

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