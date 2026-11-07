Loveland Veterans Day Parade Honors Those Who Served

Community members are invited to recognize military service and sacrifice during the city’s November 11 observance.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland will mark Veterans Day with a community parade on Wednesday, November 11, giving Northern Colorado residents a chance to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11:11 a.m., a symbolic time connected to the armistice that ended fighting in World War I on November 11, 1918.

Veterans Day gives communities across the country a chance to recognize military veterans, reflect on their service, and acknowledge the contributions of military families.

The Loveland parade offers residents a local way to join that tradition, highlighting the sacrifices and commitments of those who have worn the nation’s uniform.

Families, veterans, and community members can find event information through the North Forty News calendar. The calendar listing does not specify a parade route, so attendees should confirm location details before traveling.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Time: 11:11 a.m.

11:11 a.m. Location: Loveland, Colorado

Loveland, Colorado Event: Veterans Day Parade

Find additional Veterans Day activities and community gatherings throughout Northern Colorado in the North Forty News calendar.

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