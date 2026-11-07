Preparing Your Houseplants for a Colorado Winter

What changes when the days get shorter and the furnace comes on?

By Andrew Leahan | The NoCo Clover

As colder weather settles into Northern Colorado, the conditions inside our homes start changing, even if our houseplants haven’t moved an inch. Days get shorter, the furnace starts running, and that window that was a perfect spot for your plant in September might be a little too cold by January.

The good news is that winter plant care doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s really about recognizing these changes and making a few adjustments along the way.

WATER LESS OFTEN, BUT CHECK THE SOIL FIRST

With fewer hours of daylight, most houseplants naturally slow their growth and use less water. But that doesn’t mean you should automatically cut your watering in half.

Instead, watch how quickly the soil dries. A plant near a heating vent might dry out faster in winter than you’d expect. The key is to let the soil tell you when it’s time to water rather than sticking to the same schedule you followed all summer.

WATCH THOSE WINDOWS

A sunny window can still be a great spot for your plants in winter, but watch how cold the glass gets. Leaves resting against a freezing window can become damaged, even when the room itself feels comfortable.

Cold drafts from frequently opened doors can also cause problems. And while we often think outdoor sunlight is weaker, direct sunlight through a south-facing window can still be pretty intense for certain plants.

DRY AIR CAN CAUSE PROBLEMS

Once the furnace starts running regularly, indoor humidity often drops. Plants like ferns, Calatheas, and other tropical varieties may start showing brown, crispy leaf edges or struggle with new growth.

Grouping plants can help slightly, but if your home is especially dry, a humidifier will generally make a bigger difference. And despite what you may have heard, misting your plants occasionally doesn’t provide the lasting humidity they need.

WHAT ABOUT FERTILIZER?

Not every plant needs fertilizer throughout the winter. If your plant has slowed down or stopped producing new growth, it probably doesn’t need much, if any, additional feeding.

On the other hand, plants growing under grow lights may continue growing throughout the colder months. Rather than fertilizing strictly by season, watch whether your plant is actively growing.

A FEW SMALL CHANGES GO A LONG WAY

Around this time of year, we start getting more questions at The NoCo Clover about how customers should adjust their plant care routines for winter. And usually, the answer is simpler than they expect.

You don’t need to completely change how you care for your plants just because the temperatures outside are dropping. Take a little extra time to check the soil, watch the light, and make sure your plants aren’t sitting somewhere too cold or too dry.

Usually the best thing you can do for your houseplants is pay attention to what they’re telling you.

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Andrew Leahan | The NoCo Clover

Houseplant Boutique • Wellington, Colorado