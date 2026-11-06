Human Bean Toy Drive Brings Holiday Giving to Northern Colorado

Customers can donate new, unwrapped toys at 11 coffee drive-thru locations through November 30 to support children and families across the region.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The holiday season is bringing another opportunity for Northern Colorado residents to help local children experience the joy of Christmas. Human Bean Northern Colorado is hosting its annual holiday toy drive November 5–30, collecting gifts for three nonprofit organizations serving families throughout the region.

Customers can drop off new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children and teenagers at any of the company’s 11 drive-thru coffee locations. Individual donations must be at least $10.

The collected gifts will benefit NoCo Santa Squad, Santa Cops of Weld County, and Serve 6.8, organizations that help families facing financial challenges during the holiday season.

“The holidays should be a time of joy for every family, and we know that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference,” said Valerie Katalenic, senior manager for The Human Bean. “We’re proud to partner with these incredible organizations to help bring a little extra cheer to children and families throughout Northern Colorado.”

Human Bean Northern Colorado is collecting new, unwrapped toys November 5–30 at its 11 drive-thru locations to benefit NoCo Santa Squad, Santa Cops of Weld County, and Serve 6.8. (Graphic courtesy of Human Bean Northern Colorado)

Three Organizations, One Community Effort

NoCo Santa Squad, founded by veterans and first responders, provides gifts to Northern Colorado children during the holidays, on birthdays, and during unexpected times of need.

Santa Cops of Weld County works to ensure children who might otherwise go without Christmas presents receive gifts. The organization also emphasizes strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Serve 6.8 supports families through its Adopt-A-Family ministry, providing Thanksgiving food boxes and Christmas gifts while connecting families with year-round assistance through local churches and community partners.

The organization expects to serve approximately 3,000 families at Christmas and 2,000 families at Thanksgiving this year. Meeting that need will require an estimated 35,000 gifts and 4,500 gift cards.

Where to Donate

Donations are being accepted through November 30 at all 11 Human Bean Northern Colorado locations:

Fort Collins: 1822 S. College Avenue and 821 N. College Avenue

Loveland: 6180 E. Crossroads Boulevard

Windsor: 405 E. Main Street and 1700 W. Main Street

Greeley: 6505 W. 29th Street, 2610 W. 10th Street, and 3665 W. 10th Street

Evans: 3310 23rd Avenue

LaSalle: Highway 85

Wellington: 8121 6th Street

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. The company has grown to 11 drive-thru locations and regularly participates in community fundraising and charitable initiatives.

Residents can learn more about the participating organizations through NoCo Santa Squad, Santa Cops of Weld County, and Serve 6.8.

Additional information about the coffee company’s community involvement is available on the Human Bean Northern Colorado website.