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Northern Colorado Artists Celebrate Fall Show

North Forty News
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Northern Colorado Artists Celebrate Fall Show

Regional Artists Showcase Their Work at Colorado Creative Center

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Northern Colorado’s creative community takes the spotlight this week as the Northern Colorado Artists Fall Show gives residents a chance to explore work from artists across the region.

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The show is being held at the Colorado Creative Center in Fort Collins, offering an accessible way to spend part of a fall afternoon surrounded by locally created art.

Northern Colorado has a broad community of painters, photographers, sculptors, and other visual artists, and exhibitions such as the fall show offer something that online galleries cannot: the opportunity to experience original work in person and discover artists working close to home.

For visitors, the exhibition can also introduce them to Northern Colorado’s wider arts community. Local shows give artists opportunities to present their work to new audiences while giving residents another way to support the people shaping the region’s cultural identity.

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The timing makes the show an easy addition to an October outing in Fort Collins. Visitors can browse the exhibition at their own pace rather than planning around a performance or scheduled program.

It is also an opportunity to look beyond the region’s larger cultural institutions. Community exhibitions often feature artists at different stages of their careers, creating a mix of styles, subjects, and approaches under one roof.

As Northern Colorado moves into fall, the exhibition reminds us that some of the region’s most interesting art is being created by neighbors who live and work here.

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Event Details

What: Northern Colorado Artists Fall Show
When: Friday, Oct. 2, noon-6 p.m.
Where: Colorado Creative Center, Fort Collins
More Info: Check with Colorado Creative Center for exhibition information.

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September 25 2026 Edition